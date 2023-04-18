The Mayer waste facility is looking to expand. The landfill site, located in Champlain Township east of Hawkesbury between Front Road and Highway 17, has been in operation for decades. Located at 194 County Road 17, the approximately 25-hectare property is the destination for most of the waste produced by the Town of Hawkesbury.

According to a notice published in the April 12 edition of The Review, the proposed expansion would not change the type of volume of waste currently accepted at the site.

The site has a current annual volume of 16,000 cubic metres and is seeking approval for a total capacity of 650,000 cubic metres. The increase is roughly equivalent to another 40 years of capacity at the site, if the currently annual volume stays the same.

In 2003, the Ministry of Environment approved an expansion assessed at approximately 400,000 cubic meters of additional non-hazardous solid waste landfill capacity, representing approximately 20 years of additional landfill capacity.

A public information center is scheduled for April 26, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Quality Inn & Suites at 1575 Tupper Street in Hawkesbury.

The process will include public consultation, preparing Terms of Reference for an Environmental Assessment, a draft Environmental Assessment (EA), Ministry review and possibly approval of the EA, looking ahead to tentative EA approval in 2025 and then spring of 2026 implementation.