Many property owners have tree branches and other yard waste to clean up, especially after the ice storm across the region nearly two weeks ago.

In North Glengarry, the township is operating the Glen Robertson Landfill for extended hours from Wednesday, April 19 to Saturday, September 22. The landfill site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

There are no fees for North Glengarry residents to bring tree branches or yard waste to the landfill.