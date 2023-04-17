A quantity of several illegal drugs was recently seized in Lachute by the Sûreté du Québec major crimes investigation division.

On April 11, two searches were carried out by police on rue Gordon and rue des Franciscans.

During the operation, officers seized:

• More than 1.3 kilograms of cannabis

• More than 135 grams of cannabis resin

• More than 185 grams of cocaine

• More than 500 grams of hashish

• More than 1300 pills of methamphetamine

• More than 20 grams of edible cannabis

• Over $115,000 in Canadian currency

• Equipment intended for drug trafficking

• A prohibited edged weapon

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is continuing.

The Sûreté du Québec recalls that any information relating to the trafficking or production of narcotics can be communicated at any time, in a confidential manner, to the Criminal Information Centre at 1-800 659-4264.