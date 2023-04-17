Two singer-songwriters from opposite ends of the country, who are noted for their lively engagement of audiences, will take centre stage in the latest of the Arbor Gallery’s Intimate Concert series on Wednesday, April 26, beginning at 7 p.m.

Toronto-based Sarah Hiltz will be highlighting songs from her latest album Calm Fury, while Vancouver Island native Claire Coupland will present her own blend of intricate guitar playing, jazz and folk music.

“I believe in paradox,” says Hilz about the oxymoron that is the title of her latest album Calm Fury.

This new collection of songs grew out of Hiltz’s work on The Fury Project, a period of deep research around anger and its various origins and connections. Since 2009, Hiltz has independently released four full-length albums and two Eps.

Roots Music Canada wrote of Hiltz’s work, “A high level of musicianship prevails throughout” while Addicted Magazine said of her music, “Rich storytelling and moments of sonic tension, reflection, and release”.

An impressive resume

Claire Coupland’s background includes a degree in Contemporary Music from Humber College, a scholarship from Folk Alliance International and an Artist In Residency at the Banff Centre.

Independent Artist Buzz described her as “A breath of fresh air in the music world “while Americana UK wrote ”Coupland delivers a highly professional, and astonishingly polished production with both a powerful and tender delivery”. Coupland is currently in pre-production for her second full length album.

Tickets for the concert are $20 for gallery members, and $25 for non-members. Ticket reservations are required, as seating is limited. Go to [email protected] to book your place.

Also at the gallery

The vernissage for artists Brunhild Schierding and Doreen Dyet’s exhibition, A Mix of This and That took place on Saturday April 15, for an appreciative audience of collectors. Many of the pieces have already sold. The show runs through to Sunday April 30.

Also on display at the gallery is the intricate work by VCI students Maya Chénier and Marharyta (Margo) Chornokulska. The two were born in Ukraine and moved to Canada with their families after the war started. Their work represents traditional Ukrainian art – pysanky and vytynanka – and is for sale as a fundraiser for their school. It continues to the end of April.

Arbor Gallery – Galerie Arbor is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4pm. More information about programming and events is available on Arbor Gallery’s Facebook page, website or Twitter, by subscribing to the .gallery’s newsletter at www.arborgallery.org or by email at [email protected].