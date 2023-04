The former location of MacKimmie’s Funeral Home in Lachute is now just a memory. The building where the long-time business was located was recently demolished for redevelopment.

The J.P. MacKimmie Funeral Home closed in 2017 after 157 years of serving the community. At that time, the fifth-generation family business was owned by Richard MacKimmie and his sister, Bonnie.

The business was founded by the McNabb family in 1850 and purchased by the MacKimmie’s family in 1860.