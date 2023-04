Players and volunteers with Eastern Prescott-Russell Fusion minor hockey got to have their cakes and eat them too at the organization’s year-end party last weekend.

Three cakes – decorated with the photos of the Fusion’s three championship winning teams – greeted the players and coaches. Fusion hockey also honoured its top volunteers and coaches at the season ending event.

Photo Gallery – Click on any photo to see it in full size

Christian Boudreau, EPR Fusion Trainer of the Year. Submitted Photo Jason Jackson (left), EPR Fusion Coach of the Year. Submitted Photo Natacha Wathier Jean-Louis, EPR Fusion Volunteer of the Year. Submitted Photo Stephanie Myre Campbell, EPR Fusion Manager of The Year. Submitted Photo Submitted Photo