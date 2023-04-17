French-language theatre group La troupe des non-coupables (The Not Guilty Troop) has finalized the dates for this season’s performances of the play La Dernière Pendaison (The Last Hanging) at the L’Orignal Jail.

The play about the last two hangings at the L’Orignal Jail has been performed annually by the troupe since 2009 – with the exception of during the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the ticket money from the performances is given back to the community. La troupe des non-coupables has raised a total $69,500 for local charity groups and will surpass their original goal of $75,000 with this final performance of the play.

This year’s performances will be held on Friday and Saturdays, beginning on May 19 and 20, followed by May 26 and 27, June 2 and 3, and June 23 and 24. All shows will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets for La Dernière Pendaison can now be purchased online, either as a ticket for the play or as a combination with supper. For tickets only ($25) visit the following website: https://dernierependaison.eventbrite.ca. Tickets for the show and supper special are $58 and are available to book online at https://souperdernierependaison.eventbrite.ca. Supper will be served in the old l’Orignal Jail cell block.

Members of the public can also call the L’Orignal jail at 613-675-4381 for further information, or to reserve tickets over the phone.