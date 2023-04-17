Champlain Township council recently approved a property tax increase of 3.6 per cent. This percentage is the weighted average of United Counties of Prescott-Russell (UCPR) 3.53$ increase in their tax rate, the zero per cent increase in school taxes and the municipal tax rate increase of 4.5 per cent. There is no increase in school taxes this year.

Municipalities collect property taxes for their own purposes, for the UCPR and education taxes.

Overall, Champlain Township will collect 5.77 per cent more taxes, a reflection of growth that occurred in the 2022 financial year in the township.

Champlain Townhip’s total assessment increased from $1,145,546,800 in 2022 to $1,159,679,100, representing an increase of $14,132,300. This total assessment amount includes properties of all categories, ranging from residential, multi-residential, commercial, etc. to large industrial.

A few highlights from the 2023 budget include increased fuel and gas costs ($67,000 increase), a $45,000 increase for winter road sand, $45,000 more for the municipality’s liability insurance, and $20,000 spent to modify public documents to comply with web content accessibility guidelines.

Several repairs needed at L’Orignal Park and additions to the storage garage will cost $47,500. A condition assessment of all municipal infrastructure will cost $141,000. New self-contained breathing apparatus for volunteer firefighters in L’Orignal and Vankleek Hill will cost $433,000.

Note that Phase 2 and the final phase of the wastewater and stormwater management systems and King Street rehabilitation work is set to be completed this year. In 2022, $1.6 million was spent on this project. In 2023, the price tag to complete the work is $3.2 million.

Other roads and public works projects include the rehabilitation of the L’Orignal Standpipe (water tower) at a cost of $1.8 million. Of that amount, $1.3 million is funding by grants.

Rehabilitation of Chartrand, Perreault, Pattee and Eldemer Streets are being funded by grants at a total cost of $701,000.

In all, the township has an 2023 operating budget of $15,606,335, with capital projects works valued at $10,094,488.