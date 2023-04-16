The Review has won two awards in the Ontario Community Newspapers Association’s (OCNA) Better Newspapers Competition, including a 1st Place honor for photography.

A photograph by Review Editor Reid Masson was awarded 1st Place in the category of Best Feature Photo for newspapers with a circulation of less than 10,000. The Review’s website at www.thereview.ca was also honoured, earning 2nd Place in the category of Best Community Website/Webportal for newspapers under 10,000 in circulation.

The winners of the 2022 Better Newspaper Awards, which celebrate the best of Ontario’s community newspapers, were announced at the OCNA’s spring convention in Toronto on Friday, April 14.

Masson’s photo of Boutique Levaque Furs owner Jean-Yves Levaque in his workshop during the final days before the store’s closure after 77 years, was selected as the winner in its category for the tale it told without words. The photo accompanied a feature written by Masson about Boutique Levaque Furs’ imminent closing, which appeared in the March 9, 2022, print edition of The Review.

“There’s a story in this photo by Reid Masson,” wrote OCNA judge Richard Dal Monte, former Editor of Coquitlam, British Columbia’s Tri-City News. “The subject at his table, the busy background, the materials of his trade – they all say something about this man and his business. And even though photos that aren’t simple, that have depth and breadth, often don’t work in newsprint, this one does.”

Of The Review’s website, judges described it as “a rather impressive operation.”

“I like how everything is laid out and there is a good mix of community news with sports sprinkled in,” said OCNA judge James McCarthy, Managing Editor of Northern News Services in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories, who praised the website’s variety of items. “A little something for everyone when they log on. It is visually pleasing on the eyes, nothing overpowering.”