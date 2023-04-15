A young Ukrainian family, temporarily apart due to war and paperwork, is together in Lachute.

After months of delay, Yuriy Sorokin of Odesa Ukraine, arrived in Canada on March 8 and is now living with his wife Maryna Sorokina and baby son Damian.

In the January 11 edition of The Review, we featured the situation facing the couple. Life had become incredibly difficult in Odesa since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago and caused a war between the two countries.

Joel Hay of Lachute met Yuriy and Maryna through work his Morin Heights-based company TISEC was doing in Ukraine and agreed to sponsor the couple’s resettlement in Canada. Maryna relocated to Canada in mid-December 2022. She was expecting Damian when she arrived in Canada, and he was born at Hawkesbury and District General Hospital on January 17.

Unfortunately, a long delay at Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada meant Yuriy was not present for the birth of his son. However, since Yuriy’s arrival, they are adjusting to life in Lachute at a temporary apartment at the Médaillon d’or residence. Yuriy is learning French, as he plans to begin working soon.

“Finally, we are together!” he said.