Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and The Review is excited to announce its annual Mother’s Day Photo Contest! This year, we’re inviting all of our readers to share a photo of their mother with the community, whether it’s a photo from today, from the past, or of the mother they have lost. We want to celebrate and honour the amazing women who have shaped our lives and made us who we are today.

To participate, all you need to do is submit a photo of your mother along with her name, your name, and either her best advice or a short anecdote about her. You can use up to 200 words to tell us about your mother and what makes her so special. The entry form can be found by clicking the button below. The deadline for submissions is May 3, 2023, at 4 p.m.

Celebrate Mother’s Day with The Review’s Annual Photo Contest

Don’t miss out on the chance to win amazing prizes by entering The Review’s Mother’s Day Photo Contest. As you think about what to write, consider sharing a favourite piece of advice your mother has given you, or a memorable anecdote that captures her spirit. For example, you might share a time when your mom encouraged you to try something new, or a moment when she made you laugh during a difficult time. These stories can be touching, funny, or meaningful, and they’re a great way to celebrate the amazing women in our lives.

We’re thrilled to announce that all of the prizes for this year’s contest have been generously donated by local businesses in our community. We couldn’t do it without them, and we want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of our sponsors. Your contributions help make this contest possible and allow us to recognize the amazing mothers in our community. Your mother: today, yesterday and always! We will publish all of the photo entries and a list of winners in The Review’s May 10, 2023 edition. We can’t wait to see all of the incredible photos and hear the heartwarming stories about your mothers. Your mother has been there for you through thick and thin, and this is your chance to show her just how much she means to you. So start digging through those old photo albums and find the perfect picture to share. We can’t wait to celebrate Mother’s Day with you!

Mother’s Day Photo Contest 2023 $ 0.00 ENTER CONTEST HERE

A BIG THANKS TO THE LOCAL BUSINESSES WHO HAVE DONATED THESE PRIZES:

A $50 gift certificate, courtesy of Garden Path Homemade Soap, Vankleek Hill

A $50 gift certificate, courtesy of Vankleek Hill Pharmacy, Vankleek Hill

A $50 gift certificate, courtesy of Vankleek Hill Foodland, Vankleek Hill

A $50 gift certificate, courtesy of The Rustic Pantry, Vankleek Hill

A $50 gift certificate, courtesy of Voldi Esthetique, Vankleek Hill (facial or laser treatments)

A $50 gift certificate, courtesy of Le Vieux Chateau, Hawkesbury

A $50 gift certificate, courtesy of Wongstar Catering, Hawkesbury

A $50 gift certificate, courtesy of Anjou’s Pizza, Vankleek Hill

A $50 gift certificate, courtesy of Vankleek Cottage, Vankleek Hill

A $50 gift certificate, courtesy of L’Orignal Packing, L’Orignal