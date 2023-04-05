Time for some spring cleaning! We’ll be out at Stanley Park in Ottawa on April 22 for a community cleanup. The cleanup will run from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and everyone is welcome to join. This is a great opportunity to get out and do something tangible for the environment this Earth Day.

But this isn’t just a cleanup! We want to celebrate you, the past, present, and future volunteers that make these events possible. Stick around to learn more about other upcoming volunteering opportunities with Ottawa Riverkeeper. We are excited for current and new volunteers to join our efforts to protect the health of the Ottawa River watershed this year! What are you waiting for? Sign up now!

Additionally, the following week, on April 29, we’ll be hosting another cleanup in Hawkesbury with our partners in the Pacte d’Amitié!

If you live in the regions of Argenteuil, Papineau, and Prescott-Russell, we are bringing everyone together for a big blowout event. Check out the registration page, and watch this video for more on our partnership with the Pacte d’Amitié.



