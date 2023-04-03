South Nation Conservation (SNC) and Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) are once again partnering with local municipalities to distribute over 10,000 free tree seedlings to residents in their watershed jurisdictions in Eastern Ontario.

“This year marks RRCA’s 24th annual Tree Giveaway, and our fourth year joining SNC in this shared effort to enhance the region’s tree canopy,” says Lisa Van De Ligt, RRCA Communications and Stewardship Team Lead. “We always look forward to partnering with our municipalities for this opportunity to meet community members and help them spruce up their properties with native tree seedlings.”

Several native species will be available, including white pine, white spruce, white birch, yellow birch, bur oak, basswood, black walnut, mountain ash, bitternut hickory, nannyberry and smooth arrowwood.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join our member municipalities and neighbours at the RRCA to help put more trees in the ground and foster landowner environmental stewardship,” says John Mesman, SNC’s Managing Director, Property, Conservation Lands, and Community Outreach.

Residents can visit their local conservation authority’s websites or social media accounts to reserve their seedling bundles, while supplies last. Those successful at securing seedlings will receive an email confirmation with a pick-up date and location in their municipality in late April or May.

The annual Tree Giveaway also helps introduce residents to their Conservation Authority’s various tree planting programs, which help improve the area’s tree cover, flood resilience, wildlife habitat, and the overall health of local watersheds. Both RRCA and SNC provide full-service planting, which may include significant subsidies through various partnerships. For smaller projects, an Over-the-Counter Tree Seedling program is also offered.

This year, RRCA is set to add 58,000 trees to the local landscape, while SNC will be planting more than 200,000. Since their establishment decades ago, the two Conservation Authorities have planted millions of trees in Eastern Ontario. The RRCA is celebrating 60 years of conservation this year, while SNC marked its 75th anniversary in 2022.

For information on RRCA’s forestry programs, go to rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3611, or [email protected] For SNC’s programs, go to nation.on.ca or contact 1-877-984-2948, or [email protected]