Four new members will be inducted into the Glengarry Agricultural Wall of Fame at a special induction dinner on Saturday, April 22, at the Metcalfe Centre in Maxville.

The inductees for 2023 are William R. MacEwen, Clark McCuaig, Douglas McDonell and Marion Myers. The social hour for the evening will begin at 6:30 p.m., with dinner at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at $50 per person from any of the members of the Agricultural Wall of Fame, or by email to [email protected].

Below are the biographies for Douglas McDonell and Marion Myers. The Review published biographies for William R. MacEwan and Clark McCuaig in the March 29 digital edition. To read that article, click on the following link: thereview.ca/2023/03/23/glengarry-agricultural-wall-of-fame-inducts-new-members/ .

DOUGLAS McDONELL (1942- )

Douglas McDonell, son of Clark and Eileen McDonell, was born on May 9, 1942 and was raised on the family farm just east of Williamstown. He attended and graduated from the local schools in Williamstown.

Doug was an active member of the 4-H Calf Club. At the 4-H Achievement Day during the 1959 edition of the Williamstown Fair, he had the Grand Champion Ayrshire calf and also was awarded the Lions Club Trophy as Grand Champion Showman. That same year, he had Grand Champion calf and was Grand Champion showman at the Eastern Ontario 4-H championship show at the Ottawa Winter Fair.

In 1960, Doug attended Macdonald College where he graduated with a diploma in Agriculture. Following graduation, he worked for the Ministry of Agriculture as an Assistant Agricultural Representative in Halton and Peel Counties. In the Summer of 1966 he was employed by Shur-Grain Feeds.

In the Fall of 1966, Doug enrolled at the University of Guelph, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. He then worked for Master Feeds, a division of Maple Leaf Foods, for two years. In 1972, he was hired as Assistant General Manager of the Ontario Public Stock Yards in

Toronto and became General Manager in 1974, where he remained until 1994 when the stock yards closed. That same year, Doug was hired as Agriculture Manager of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto. He was General Manager of the Royal Winter Fair in 2003 and also in 2004, the year he retired.

During his years in the livestock industry, Doug was a member of the Livestock Industry Institute, which is a North American think tank on livestock issues. The year he was president, Doug hosted the annual convention in Toronto. He was also President of the Canadian Livestock Markets Association for one year. Presently, Doug is Secretary of the Canadian Agricultural Hall of Fame.

Doug and his wife, Carolyn, live in Milton, Ontario. They have two daughters, Nancy and Laurie, and four grandchildren.

MARION MYERS (1938 – )

Marion (nee Coleman) Myers was born on April 23, 1938 and spent her formative years in Verdun, Quebec.

Marion’s interest in agriculture began when she met her husband, Charles. They were both advocates of agricultural husbandry and had a dream of owning their own farm. On July 27, 1956, Marion married Charles and the journey began. They purchased a farm on Brodie Road and began a commercial “farrow to finish” swine operation.

In 1959, Pigdome Farm was born. Marion focused on producing hogs that were known for their high indexes and lean, meaty stature. Yorkshire, Landrace and Hampshire crosses were the mainstay of the Myers herd and because of this specific breeding program, many awards and accolades were achieved. Marion was also instrumental in ensuring that 4-H swine clubs were available to those youth who were interested in the pork industry. She was frequently invited to judge at several fairs in Eastern Ontario and offered her expertise to 4-H youth in the ring.

Marion’s expertise in the pork industry was not just local to Glengarry County. For many years, she served as a Provincial Director on the Ontario Pork Producers’ Marketing Board, representing the pork producers of Eastern Ontario and serving on industry-related committees that helped to enhance the quality, knowledge and longevity of the industry. In 1975, she was elected as the first woman to serve on the Provincial Marketing Board. Marion was also elected President of the local Glengarry Pork Producers’ Association in 1983, a position that she still holds.

One of Marion’s greatest achievements was the establishment of the McCrimmon assembly yard in 1980. This venue provided a place from which local pork producers could ship their finishing hogs to the processing plant.

Marion has been a community canvasser for the Heart and Stroke Foundation, as well as being involved with the Alexandria Curling Club. She still advocates for pork production and is often called upon for her expertise and opinion.

Marion and Charles raised five children: Tracy, Charles (Jr.), Lesley, Gary and Bruce. Although Pigdome Farm no longer produces hogs, it leaves a legacy to those who aspire to be the best that they can be in the industry.