A proposal for a new subdivision in Hawkesbury with a mix of high-density development continues to be unpopular with residents of a surrounding neighbourhood.

On Monday, March 27, a special meeting of town council was held to include a public meeting on a proposed Zoning Bylaw Amendment (ZBA), which would change the current Residential R1 and R2 zoning on 4.87 hectares (12 acres) of land near the northwest corner of Spence Avenue and Cameron Street to a combination of R1 with exception (R1X), R3X, and R4X zoning. If adopted, the zoning amendments would allow for 24 semi-detached homes, seven blocks containing a total of 30 townhouses, two blocks containing a total of 44 apartments, and five single-detached homes to be constructed on the site, for a total of 127 new dwellings.

The name for the proposed development is Gateway to Mont-Roc, as it is beside the existing Mont-Roc neighbourhood. The ZBA, if approved, would result in a greater number of dwellings to be constructed on the site than the current plan of subdivision permits.

The zoning amendments were previously defeated by Hawkesbury council on May 30, 2022, and faced significant opposition from nearby residents. However, the developer, GD Holdings Limited, submitted a new application for the ZBA on December 20, 2022. An informal meeting for nearby residents had been held on February 27, 2023, and the formal, public meeting took place on March 27 with nearly 60 residents in attendance.

“This is your meeting to show your concerns,” Mayor Robert Lefebvre told the audience.

The town has received a petition with 76 signatures on it from residents opposing the ZBA. Consulting Planner Jacob Bolduc of Fotenn Planning and Design explained how the zoning changes will permit increased density of development on the land.

Residents and developer comment

Royal Avenue resident Ghislain Pigeon delivered a presentation “on behalf of concerned neighbours.” Pigeon said the 60 properties surrounding the proposed development represent $250,000 annually in tax revenue for the town. The residents are concerned high density development in close proximity to their lower-density neighbourhood will affect the value of their properties.

Pigeon said the residents are also concerned the new development will increase traffic on Sydney and Stevens streets.

As an alternative, Pigeon said the residents are proposing the zoning instead be amended to allow for 108 new dwellings with all medium and high-density dwellings instead fronting Cameron Street with a berm and fence constructed between the high density and low density properties.

“We are proposing a mix of zoning with better distribution,” Pigeon said.

Guna Thuraisingham of GD Holdings spoke after Pigeon and showed photos of the residential buildings the company is constructing at a similar development in Napanee. He said the Hawkesbury buildings will look similar and should not diminish the value of existing nearby homes. Thuraisingham assured the audience there had already been significant discussions back and forth between the company and planning officials at both the Town of Hawkesbury and United Counties of Prescott and Russell, and that the town does not want any of the new development fronting Cameron Street.

Steve Nixon, who lives on Stevens Street, also expressed objections to the proposed development, alleging it would lead to increased traffic and cause challenges for snow removal and emergency vehicle access.

Bolduc is now preparing a recommendation for council regarding the proposed ZBA. Councillors will have the opportunity to make their comments on the proposal before deciding to approve or reject the ZBA at the April 11 council meeting.

Royal Avenue resident Ghislain Pigeon, at the podium, delivered a presentation on behalf of residents opposed to the proposed zoning bylaw amendment for the Gateway to Mont Roc development. Photo: James Morgan