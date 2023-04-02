Free two-day art extravaganza is open to all

The Collectif returns with two opportunities to engage with artists and writers, this year at a new venue. The Big Show 2023 will be held at Community Living, 332 Macdonald Blvd, Alexandria. All events are free.

Friday, 14 April 2023: a grown-up Wine & Cheese from 6 – 9 p.m. with many rooms of distinctive art.

Saturday, 15 April 2023 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., families are encouraged to view the more than 160 works – paintings, sculpture, photography, carvings, clay, wood, writings – by 39 artists. Enjoy coffee and cookies, chat with the artists, and see what the fuss is about.

Special this year

The 2023 Challenge to Artists: Still Life, however that can be interpreted! Traditional, cartoon, abstract, collage, ceramic, carved, written word. Can you find the creator in their work? Celebrating our writers in two ways:

Original one-page stories or poems distributed throughout the venue

Techno-drabbles, 50-word originals scrolling across screens. Testing writers’ abilities to express ideas in a very confined space.

Guest artists: students taking part in programs at Community Living, will be exhibiting with us because art is for everyone. Also 10% of Collective sales go to Community Living.

What is The Collectif?

Founded in October 2016, The Collectif has more than 75 artist members. Our intention is to make art a living asset in our area. To date the not-for-profit group has created:

Regular exhibitions: The Big Show [2017-20, returning 2023] Glengarry Pioneer Museum [2018-22, August 2023] The Nor’Wester & Loyalist Museum [2019, 21, 22, May-June 2023]

Workshops for members and non-members

Town-wide art displays, W indows on O ur W orld [WOW 2017,18, 21, September 2023]

indows on ur orld [WOW 2017,18, 21, September 2023] Readings, concerts, the Stuart McCormick Tribute, The Write Thing, Cabaret

ArtBank: putting art in businesses year round

Three mural projects decorating the community. Individual panels of School Spirit mural (2018) returned to schools in 2020; fourth project in development for 2023.