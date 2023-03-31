The last pint has been poured at Brasserie Étienne Brûlé Brewery in Embrun.

On March 20, The Review reported the brewery’s former home at 893 Notre-Dame Street had been sold. The Township of Russell previously owned the building and sold it for $750,000 to the Homestead Pub of Embrun, which will relocate to the building in the months ahead. However, Brasserie Étienne Brûlé will not be relocating and is officially closed as of Tuesday, March 28.

Attempts between brewery owner Richard Ménard and the township to reach an agreement on the sale of the building were unsuccessful.

“It’s too hard to deal with them,” Ménard said.

The brewery’s lease with the township ended in December 2020 but the brewery and restaurant was allowed to remain at the site at below-market rent rates paid to the municipality. Now that the building has been sold and another business plans to move in, he has decided to close the brewery and restaurant.

“All of my staff is discouraged,” said Ménard.

In peak season, up to 30 people worked at the brewery and adjacent restaurant. Ménard said those employees are now looking for new jobs. He said that after the challenges the restaurant industry faced during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, finding another location was not really an option.

“I’ve had enough,” commented Ménard.

On Thursday, March 30, cleanup work was taking place at 893 Notre-Dame Street in Embrun as the now-closed brewery prepares to leave the premises. As for the future, Ménard is not sure what is next for him.

“I need some time to go through this. For now, I need some rest,” he remarked.