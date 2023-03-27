A total of $5,690 was raised for the Make-A-Wish Foundation through a pancake fundraiser held in Ste-Anne-de-Prescott last Saturday (March 25).

The Cercle des Fermières of Ste-Anne-de Prescott sold more than 1,300 pancakes at its Sweet Dreams/Rêve Sucré fundraiser, held from Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Centre d’Action community centre in Ste-Anne-de Prescott. Pancakes and maple syrup were served up for $2 each, with all proceeds going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants special wishes such as trips or other experiences to children who are undergoing treatment for serious, life-threatening illnesses. Donations from the public helped raised the total to $5,690.

For 10 years, the annual Dérick’s Pancake Day was a popular fundraiser for Make-A-Wish. It was held between 2009 and 2019 at Sucrerie du Ruban, east of Ste-Anne-de Prescott, but was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Dérick’s Pancake Day had been hosted by sugar shack owners Johanne and Rejean Cardinal, in memory of their son Dérick who died in 2006 at age 22. Rejean Cardinal passed away from cancer in 2021.

Photo Gallery – Sweet Dreams/Rêve Sucré fundraiser

Photo: Reid Masson . Photo: Reid Masson Children's activites and entertainment was available while parents enjoyed their breakfast. Photo: Reid Masson