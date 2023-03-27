The Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien (CSDCEO) will hold a celebration at École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Félicité in Clarence Creek, on Tuesday, April 4, to mark World Autism Awareness Day.

During the gathering, which will begin at 1 p.m., Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, CSDCEO dignitaries, as well as school staff and students, will participate in a raising of the autism flag and a symbolic march.

The CSDCEO is the largest network of French-language schools in the five counties of Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry, Prescott and Russell.