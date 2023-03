Teams from the Eastern Prescott Russell Minor Hockey Association (EPRMHA) Fusion have had a great 2022-2023 season.

Fusion U11C, U13B and U13C squads were all regular season winners. The organization’s U11B and U15B also did well in the season, finishing second overall, ,while the U18B team finished in a respectable fifth place.

All teams are in playoff mode and hoping to make the semifinals and finals, which will be played in Embrun on April 1 and 2.

EPR Fusion U13B – regular season champions. Submitted Photo

EPR Fusion U13C – regular season champions. Submitted Photo