Lachute residents have selected a walking path and fruit trees as community projects the city will go ahead with this year.

Five projects were previously shortlisted by the city to be included in the 2023 participatory budget. A total of 587 respondents participated in a survey conducted between February 17 and March 17 to select the final two.

The two winning projects are an elderly-friendly walking path along Riviere-du-Nord near the Médaillon d’Or residence and on rue Fillion. The path will include observation areas and interpretive panels. The trail will be accessible to everyone and promote intergenerational socialization and access to nature.

The cost of the project component in the participatory budget is between $10,001 and $20,000.

The second participatory budget project in Lachute is to plant fruit trees and shrubs around Parc Ayers and École L’Oasis. The cost of this component of the participatory budget is $10,000 or less.

The fruit trees planted will be accompanied by descriptive signage on the fruits being grown. Everyone will be able to pick the fruit as a way of promoting food self-sufficiency. The project will be carried out in collaboration with students who have autism spectrum disorder, sixth grade classes at École L’Oasis, and OSEntreprendre.

“I would like to thank all the citizens who took part in the vote as well as all those who shared their ideas with us within the framework of this whole first participatory budget. We are very satisfied with the response of the population and look forward to undertaking the winning projects,” said Lachute Mayor Bernard Bigras-Denis.