Festivals and Events Ontario (FEO) is proud to announce that the Glengarry Highland Games is one of the 2023 Top 100 Festivals & Events in Ontario. These Top 100 recipients represent festivals and events that excel within the industry. Submissions from FEO members were received for consideration in the fall of 2022 and were judged by an independent panel of judges. Festivals and events of all kinds from every corner of Ontario were represented in the submissions – from community festivals to internationally recognized events. The 2023 Top 100 Awards were given out on Wednesday, March 8th during FEO’s Annual Conference “CELEBRATE” in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Eric Metcalfe, Glengarry Highland Games President, welcomes the award and states, “ Our goal is to present the best possible Scottish festival and it is rewarding to have this prestigious provincial tourism group recognize our efforts.“

Planning is well underway for another exciting edition of the The Glengarry Highland Games to be held August 4 & 5, 2023 in Maxville, Ontario. More information on the 74th edition of the Games can be found at www.glengarryhighlandgames.com or on our social media.

A full list of Ontario’s Top 100 Festivals can be found at:

https://s3.amazonaws.com/bbemail/PROD/ulib/we7t/docs/3644b9e1-7b13-17dd-727b-42282c7ea19f/2023Top100winners.pdf