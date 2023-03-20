The season has ended on a positive note for the Vankleek Hill Figure Skating Club.

Despite not having its usual home rink due to arena renovations at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre, the club’s “STAR” team grew to 13 skaters this season from four the previous season. The STAR team represented Vankleek Hill in recent months at inter-club events at the Glen Cairn Figure Skating Club in Ottawa and the Clarence Creek Skating Club.

The Vankleek Hill Figure Skating Club thanks the communities of Hawkesbury and Alexandria for supporting the club with ice time and its coaching staff, composed of Nancy Neumann, Brigitte Potvin, Caroline Clingen, and Stephanie Goyer.