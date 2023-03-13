Snowmobiler charged with impaired

On March 4, 2023, just before 10 p.m., a Hawkesbury OPP officer was conducting a RIDE program near Dandy Road in East Hawkesbury when a snowmobile failed to stop. Officers located the snowmobile and driver a short time later.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 31-year-old male from Hawkesbury, Ontario, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code and the Motorized Snow Vehicles Act with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Flight from peace officer

· Owner – drive motorized snow vehicle, permit not issued

· Careless driving

The vehicle was seized for seven days and the driver’s licence was immediately suspended for 90 days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in L’Orignal on April 12, 2023.

If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, call 9-1-1 to report them to the police. In doing so, you could be saving lives.

Two charged after stolen vehicle stopped

On March 7, 2023, just after 7:30 a.m., officers located a stolen vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 417. The vehicle was stopped with the use of a tire deflation device.

As a result of the investigation, Namo BARUA, an 18-year-old male from Laval, Quebec, was charged with the following offences:

· Theft of motor vehicle

· Flight from peace officer

· Failure to comply with undertaking

A 16-year-old male from Laval, Quebec, was also charged with the following:

· Flight from police officer

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Assault Peace Officer

On March 8, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers were called to attend a local Hospital to assist paramedics with a disturbance.

As a result of this investigation, a 17-year-old male from Alfred Plantagenet Township was charged with the following offences:

· Assault a peace officer – two counts

· Causing a disturbance

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in L’Orignal on April 6, 2023.

Driver charged with impaired

On March 11, 2023, just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a possible impaired driver in a parking lot on Lansdowne Street, in the town of Hawkesbury.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 57-year-old from Hawkesbury, Ontario, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Failure or refusal to comply with demand

· Assault

The vehicle was seized for seven days and the driver’s licence was immediately suspended for 90 days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in L’Orignal on April 19, 2023.