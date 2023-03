Travelling at more than double the posted speed limited on a narrow rural highway resulted in a big fine for a driver recently in Saint-André-d’Argenteuil.

At around 4 p.m. on March 11, a Sûreté du Québec officer intercepted a vehicle travelling 105 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometres per hour zone on route du Long-Sault (Route 344).

The driver was issued an $884 fine by police. Their driver’s licence was suspended for seven days, and the vehicle seized.