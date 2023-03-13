The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning the public regarding catalytic converter thefts from vehicles in the area. Officers have seen an influx of reports of catalytic converter thefts.

The OPP is asking the public to report if they have been a victim of a catalytic converter theft and/or to report suspicious people or activity.

If it is not an emergency, calls to OPP can be made by calling 1-888-310-1122, or *OPP on your mobile device.

Additionally, while it is not suitable for crimes in progress, information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

The OPP would also like to remind the public of some crime prevention tips that can be used to lower the risk of becoming a victim of property crime:

Always park your vehicle in a well-lit area

Leave exterior lighting on your house at night

Park your vehicle in a garage if possible

Review notifications from home security camera systems and look for any suspicious activity

Always lock your vehicle and ensure that the security system is active