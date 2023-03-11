The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will set up an information booth on Thursday, March 16, where people can get an electronic copy of an identification card for their children and seniors.

On March 16, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the OPP will be set up at the Asselin’s Your Independent Grocer, located at 1560 Cameron Street in Hawkesbury.

There will be the EZ child and Senior Ident kit available, where visitors can get an electronic copy of the information. The OPP does not keep any of the information.

Drop by and see ROSIE the Hawkesbury OPP mascot.