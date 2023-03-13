The Casselman Vikings will have a chance to close out their Eastern Ontario Junior Hockey League (EOJHL) division semifinal series with the Embrun Panthers on Wednesday night (March 15).

The Vikings lead Embrun three games to two in the best-of-seven series, after winning Game 5 by a score of 5-3 at at the J. R. Brisson in Casselman on Sunday (March 12). Game 6 is scheduled for 8 p.m at the Embrun Arena on Wednesday, March 15.

The home team has won every game in the series so far. Game 7, if necessary, will be played on Thursday, March 16, in Casselman, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Embrun Panthers goaltender Aiden Foley (1), from Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Québec, comes out of his net to cover the puck in the Casselman Vikings’ 4-2 win over Embrun on Thursday, March 9, at the J. R. Brisson Complex in Casselman. Photo: Sylvain Lauwers