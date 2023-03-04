Members of the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a Clarence-Rockland man, following an animal cruelty investigation.

On February 23, 2023, at approximately 10 a.m., officers responded to an animal complaint in the City of Clarence-Rockland. During the investigation, officers learned that a dog had sustained serious injuries.

Francis Prevost, age 35, from Clarence-Rockland was charged under the Criminal Code with:

· Cruelty to animals – unnecessary pain, suffering or injury

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L’Orignal on March 22, 2023.