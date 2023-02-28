The Township of Champlain is seeking to hire a Director of Parks and Recreation.

The Director of Parks and Recreation plans, oversees, and directs the services of the Parks and Recreation Department, including related facility capital improvements, maintenance and repair, oversees Parks and Recreation staff, controls staffing levels and departmental budget, participates as a member of the executive management team and performs related duties as required.

The Director of Parks and Recreation is responsible for all departmental operations, including staffing, budgeting, policy-making, and strategic planning processes. This position reports to the Chief Administrative Officer. This position also exercises policy and decision-making authority over the entire department.

Qualified candidates are invited to apply using Champlain Township’s online application form before 4 p.m. on March 16, 2023.

The annual salary range is from $83,747 to $99,700.

For more information about the job posting and to apply, visit Champlain Township’s website to view job offers.

In the meantime, the former Director of Parks and Recreation (Lisa Burroughs) will move to a part-time position as Project Manager to oversee the completion of renovations at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre. Champlain Township Mayor Normand Riopel said it made sense to transition the supervision of the work to someone who had already been following the project.