Teams from the Eastern Prescott Russell Minor Hockey Association (EPRMHA) Fusion continue to see great success in tournaments this season.

The Fusion U18B squad is the latest to win an event, taking home the championship in the Metcalfe U18B tournament with a 4-0 shutout of the Rockland 2 team in the final on Saturday, February 18. (see top photo).

EPRMHA Fusion teams also took home top spot in two separate tournaments held the weekend of February 11 and 12. The Fusion U15B squad took home the title at the 42e édition Tournoi Provincial Bantam Midget Laval-Nord, held at the Harland Monahan Arena in Laval, Québec, winning the final by a 3-0 score.

Also on the weekend of February 11 and 12, the Fusion U11B team defeated the Fort-Coulonge Comets by a 2-1 score in the finals of the Bells Sensplex Tournament. The Fusion U11B team has won the championship in all three tournaments they participated in this season.

The Fusion U15B squad took home the title at the 42e édition Tournoi Provincial Bantam Midget Laval-Nord. Submitted Photo

Members of the Fusion U11B team celebrate after winning the finals of the Bells Sensplex Tournament. The Fusion U11B team has won the championship in all three tournaments they participated in this season. Submitted Photo