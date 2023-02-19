Artist Madeline O’Connor poses with the portrait she painted of her dog, Ditto, as part of the Collective Emergence exhibition at the Arbor Gallery. Submitted Photo

The wonderful mild weather we’ve been enjoying has made the Arbor Gallery team think about what else is coming up, other than spring flowers.

The Collective Emergence exhibition, with its fabulous collective works from the Art & Dream Studio continues at the gallery until March 5 and is not to be missed. If you have not already done so, view the imaginative works of artists young and older – all students of art teacher Stephanie Pete.

Your chance to swing into spring comes on Thursday, March 2, when the musical duo called Axe & Sax performs an intimate concert of soft jazz, standards and a little blues at the gallery. Trevor Stanton plays the saxophone, while Clive Bebbington accompanies him on guitar.

Tickets are $20 for gallery members, $25 for non-members and reserved tickets are recommended, as there is limited seating. Go to [email protected] to book your seat.

More music

On Thursday, March 23, beginning at 7 p.m., the joint will be jumping to the Caribbean music of Jab Djab, a trio made up of Wayne Stoute on drums and background vocals, Ross Whiteman on guitar and lead vocals and brother Andre Whiteman on bass and background vocals. The band has released two albums and the gallery’s intimate venue is sure to fill up quickly. Again, be sure to make your reservation early. Tickets are $20 for gallery members, $25 for non-members.

Providing a colourful and stimulating background to the band’s sound will be the Two Crones exhibition of art by Vankleek Hill artist Susan Jephcott and her cousin Marion Dodge, which opens on March 9 and runs until April 2. More on that next week

Arbor Gallery – Galerie Arbor is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4pm. More information about programming and events is available on Arbor Gallery’s Facebook page, website or Twitter, by subscribing to the gallery’s newsletter at www.arborgallery.org or by email at [email protected].