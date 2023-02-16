The Robert Hartley Sports Complex is the centre of Family Day activities being organized by the Town of Hawkesbury.

On Monday, February 20, free family swimming will be available at the pool from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. On the rink, there will be free skating for families from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Prior reservation for swimming and skating is required online using Amilia system:

https://www.amilia.com/store/en/complexe-sportif-robert-hartley/shop/programs

Reservations may also be made by calling the complex information desk at 613-636-2082, or in person at the complex.

At 3 p.m. on Monday, February 20, families can enjoy a free showing of the film Abominable (in French) at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex in Hawkesbury.

North Glengarry

In North Glengarry, Family Day events presented by the Township of North Glengarry are planned for Alexandria and Maxville.

In Alexandria on Monday, February 20, free horse-drawn wagon rides will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. Hot chocolate will be provided by the Alexandria Lions Club.

At the Tim Hortons Dome in Alexandria, toddler toys and free turf time will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Family Day. The walking track at the dome will also be free that day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Free parents/tots/seniors skating will be offered on February 20 at the Glengarry Sports Palace in Alexandria from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The rink will be open for shinny hockey from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Free public skating returns at 3 p.m. on until 5 p.m.

The Maxville Sports Complex will offer free parents/tots/seniors skating from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free public skating will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The rink will be open for shinny hockey from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.