Review Archives – This Week in Local History for Wednesday, February 15, 2023

10 Years ago

Future of Prescott-Russell Trail paves way for debate

The Review, February 20, 2013 – L’ORIGNAL – To pave or not to pave? That is the question for regional mayors when it comes to the Prescott-Russell Recreational Trail. The future of the trail is something regional mayors will have to decide this year. The main issue – should the UCPR pave the trail or not? In addition to deciding on whether to pave the trail or not, the mayors need to decide if they want to continue paving road shoulders for cyclists.

25 Years Ago

300 ice storm disaster claims per day

The Review, February 18, 1998 – L’ORIGNAL – Between 250 and 300 claim forms are arriving daily at the Prescott-Russell Disaster Relief Committee office in L’Orignal, reports committee secretary treasurer Pierre Lemay. As of Friday, February 13, the office had received 1,275 preliminary claim forms.

50 Years Ago

Multiple car crashes spark concern

The Review, February 21, 1973 – VANKLEEK HILL – Over the past weekend (February 16-18) many traffic accidents have taken place within the local area. Particularly disturbing is the fact these occurred during generally favourable driving conditions for the season – good visibility, loose and packed snow. Some of these young people were seriously hurt, while others more fortunate suffered minor or no injuries. Only the courts can determine those legally to blame, but in the winter please drive cautiously – your life and the lives of your passengers are priceless and irreplaceable.

75 Years Ago

Telephone service improves in rural areas

The Review, February 12, 1948 – TORONTO – Over 12,000 telephones were added in rural areas and some 860 new rural circuits were placed in service in Bell Telephone territory in Ontario and Québec last year, according to the company’s annual report of 1947. At the end of 1947, 55 per cent of all rural establishments in the company’s territory were provided with service, as compared to 48 per cent in 1946 and 39 per cent in 1945. More than 10,000 rural applicants were still waiting for service at year’s end.

100 Years Ago

Man receives severe drubbing in robbery

The Review, February 16, 1923 – VANKLEEK HILL – Vankleek Hill reached the ‘big game’ class when a bold and cruel hold-up was staged in town on Tuesday night, by two known assailants. Two men took an old man from Chatham, Québec, who had been unable to find lodging in the town, over to the Grand Central sheds, where they gave him a severe drubbing and relieved him of his purse, which contained $10.75. The next morning, Sheriff Wright was in town and issued warrants for the arrest of two suspects and constables Ayliffe and McMaster are in town attempting to locate the pair.

120 Years Ago

Vankleek Hill beats Rockland in boring hockey game

The Review, February 20, 1903 – VANKLEEK HILL – Vankleek Hill defeated Rockland in a slow match in Vankleek Hill last Monday night by a score of 15-7. The match was free from rough play and not a man was injured. The Rockland boys have many friends here who admire their pluck in staying in the game, even if they are at the tail end.