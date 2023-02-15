Farm & Farm & Food Care, a non-for-profit organization with a mandate to build public trust and confidence in food and farming, is launching a nation-wide farm photo contest with $4,000 in cash prizes available for winners in six categories.

Winning photos may be used by the organization in the upcoming sixth edition of The Real Dirt on Farming, a publication that answers common questions about food and farming practices in Canada. For more information on this publication and to view the latest edition, visit www.RealDirtonFarming.org. Photos may also be used in other Farm & Food Care initiatives.

CATEGORIES

1. Canadian Farm Scenes – Capture the beauty of Canada’s rural landscape;

2. Faces Behind Food & Farming – From farmers to chefs and everyone in between – all the people who

make food & farming possible doing what they love.

3. All about Animals – Farm animals in the barn or field;

4. Farm Innovation – Technology at work on Canadian farms;

5. Crazy about Crops – Photos of crops being grown in fields, orchards or greenhouses across Canada; and

6. Farm to Plate – Showcasing the fresh, delicious and nutritious food grown and produced right here in

Canada.

PRIZES

– $350 first prize in each category

– $200 second prize in each category

– $100 third prize in each category

* Non-winning entries used in The Real Dirt on Farming booklet will receive $50 per photo.

More information, including contest rules, eligibility, format, identification and judging are posted on the FFCO website at: farmfoodcareon.org/photo-contest.

Photos must be entered before end of day (6pm PDT, 9pm EDT) on July 1, 2023.