Vankleek Hill’s Natasha Fortin and her Dalhousie University Tigers women’s curling teammates are once again heading to the Canadian University curling championships.

Dalhousie defeated the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) Panthers 5-4 in the women’s final of the Subway Atlantic University Sports (AUS) Curling Championships in Fredericton, New Brunswick, on Sunday (February 5). Dalhousie will now move on to the U SPORTS Championships in Sudbury, Ontario, which take place from March 15-19.

This is the third straight year that Dalhousie has won the AUS Curling Championship in both the women’s and men’s divisions. Fortin, who throws lead stones for the team, was also a member of last year’s winning squad.

It took extra ends to decide a champion in the women’s final and it was the Tigers who came out on top, thanks to a nose hit by skip Marin Callaghan with her final stone. The final was a very close game, with teams exchanging single points back and forth throughout the match.