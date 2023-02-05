Outdoor winter fun in Grenville was delayed for a day over the weekend. The Carnaval de Grenville was originally to be held on Saturday, February 4 but cold temperatures continued and the winter carnival was switched to Sunday, February 5. All day long at Parc Normand-Woodbury beside the Centre Jeunesse Luc-Grondin, there were activities for everyone. Skaters enjoyed going around the loop, a hockey tournament was held on the rink, outdoor games provided challenges, and the snow slide provided thrills.

All ages enjoyed the skating path loop at Parc Normand-Woodbury during the Carnaval de Grenville on Sunday, February 5. Photo: James Morgan Large-size games were part of the outdoor fun at Carnaval de Grenville. Photo: James Morgan Rolling the dice at snakes and ladders. Photo: James Morgan The snow slide at the Carnaval de Grenville was creating excitement. Photo: James Morgan Photo: James Morgan The outdoor rink in Grenville is always busy, but a hockey tournament during the winter carnival on February 5 added to the activity at the rink. Photo: James Morgan