Outdoor winter fun in Grenville was delayed for a day over the weekend. The Carnaval de Grenville was originally to be held on Saturday, February 4 but cold temperatures continued and the winter carnival was switched to Sunday, February 5. All day long at Parc Normand-Woodbury beside the Centre Jeunesse Luc-Grondin, there were activities for everyone. Skaters enjoyed going around the loop, a hockey tournament was held on the rink, outdoor games provided challenges, and the snow slide provided thrills.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan is a freelance contributor. He has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves the history, natural beauty, and people of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
