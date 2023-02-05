A snowmobile rally is coming to East Hawkesbury!

On Saturday, February 25, the Antique Day Committee is presenting the Rallye East Hawkesbury Est in Sainte-Anne-de Prescott.

The rally starts and finishes at the Centre d’Action community centre. Registration begins at 1 p.m. Participants will follow a route of 10 to 12 kilometres where they will have to slow down and read a series of questions they have to answer.

“You have to pay attention to what is ahead of you. If you miss your question, you’re going too fast,” said Antique Day Committee President Justin Lavigne.

The rally is completely off-track. The committee obtained permission from a private landowner to use their property for the day of the event. That means participants do not need to have trail permits that are required for use on public snowmobile trails.

There will also be activities happening back at the Centre d’Action. Lavigne said Bingo will begin at 2 p.m., and there will be children’s activities outdoors. At 6 p.m., a spaghetti supper will be served and a D.J. will provide music.

Committee events

The committee usually organizes the popular Sainte-Anne-de-Prescott Antique Day each summer which features an antique tractor pull and displays of antique agricultural machinery and antiques. Lavigne said the committee wanted to begin to organize other activities and that’s how plans for the snowmobile rally began. He said the committee works well together and has recently increased its membership.

“We have a nice group on the committee,” Lavigne said.

In 2022, the committee also held a tractor pull for lawnmowers. Lavigne said it will happen again this year. The 2023 Sainte-Anne-de Prescott Antique Day will take place on June 3, 5, and 5.