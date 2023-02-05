Lace ‘em up lads and lassies, it’s Great Canadian Kilt Skate time!

On Sunday, February 19, celebrate the Scottish heritage of Glengarry, wear your favourite kilt and/or tartan, and enjoy the rink at the Maxville Sports Complex.

The Kilt Skate takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Muir’s Scottish Bakery of Maxville will provide shortbread biscuits, the MacCulloch Dancers will perform, music will be provided by the Quigley Highlanders Pipes and Drums, and horse-drawn wagon rides will be offered outside.

This is the third year for the Great Canadian Kilt Skate in Maxville. The event is presented with support from the Township of North Glengarry and the Scottish Society of Ottawa.