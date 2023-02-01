10 Years ago

St-Albert in shock after cheese factory burns down

The Review, February 6, 2013 – ST-ALBERT – Residents of St-Albert are still trying to come to terms with the fact that the St-Albert Cheese Co-operative, a cornerstone of the community for more than 100 years, is gone. At its height, fire from the factory was visible from 15 kilometres away. Although it is still too early to determine the future of the cheese factory, Réjean Ouimet, former general manager, told media there are plans already in the works to rebuild.

25 Years Ago

Hawkesbury’s Main Street braces for another jolt

The Review, February 4, 1998 – HAWKESBURY – Can Hawkesbury protect its downtown business section and permit large-scale stores on Highway 17? That question again confronts town officials, as they assess Loblaw’s plan for a new and larger Your Independent Grocer supermarket beside Zellers at Cameron and Highway 17. Opposition to the Loblaws plan would seem inevitable, since the YIG store is a big draw in a business core already riddled with vacancies.

50 Years Ago

Flash fire guts Welden’s Mechanical Services

The Review, February 7, 1973 – VANKLEEK HILL – Fire broke out Thursday afternoon in the kitchen of the frame house attached to Welden Mechanical Services and Vankleek Hill Motor Sports, located on Highway 34 in Vankleek Hill. Fire spread rapidly through the bone-dry house and shop building, which were of pine construction and dated back some 80 years. Fortunately the flames and burning debris were blown into a clear area, missing two other Welden-owned structures and all nearby homes. The loss exceeds $100,000, little of which was covered by insurance.

75 Years Ago

Town pays out for tree damage

The Review, February 5, 1948 – VANKLEEK HILL – Through its solicitor, Vankleek Hill has paid $350 to Wallace Wilson for damage done to his rows of trees, which acted as a windbreak for his orchard. The trees were damaged by town employees last year when they set fire to roadside rubbish. Mr. Wilson claimed $600 in damages, however the final amount was agreed upon through negotiations with his solicitors.

100 Years Ago

Radio on CNR trains

The Review, February 2, 1923 – OTTAWA – So successful were experiments in radio receptions on a fast Canadian National Railways train from Ottawa to Toronto recently, that it is probably all main line trains on the people’s system will soon carry radio receivers as part of their standard equipment. An all-steel colonist car was attached to the train especially for the radio set.

120 Years Ago

SDG Counties’ safe is locked up

The Review, February 6, 1903 – CORNWALL– The safe in the Counties’ building in Cornwall is locked up and since the sudden death of the late treasurer Mattice, no one knows the combination. The consequence is that counties council will have to engage an expert to open the safe and another meeting of council will have to be held in the last week of February.