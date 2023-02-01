A suspect in the robbery of a taxicab in Lachute has been arrested in Northern Ontario.

At around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31. MRC d’Argenteuil Sûreté du Québec police officers were notified that a person had just committed a robbery of a vehicle in the area of avenue de la Providence, in Lachute. According to initial information, the suspect threatened a taxi driver with a knife before fleeing with the vehicle. The taxi driver was not injured.

On Tuesday night, officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment in North Bay arrested the suspect, a 53-year-old man from Rigaud. He was to be returned to Québec on Wednesday and appear in court in St-Jérôme that afternoon. He could be charged with theft of a vehicle, robbery and failure to comply with conditions issued by the court.