According to the Town of Hawkesbury, the extensive power outage throughout the town which began early in the morning on February 1 was caused by mechanical failure. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, a team of experts was carrying out necessary checks to maintain electricity throughout town.

Power had been restored across all of Hawkesbury by 3 p.m. Wednesday. However, some emergency work may be required in the future and the town’s Emergency Measures Committee is meeting to determine future actions.

The Robert Hartley Sports Complex will remain open for 24 hours a day until further notice so residents can stay warm, use showers, and charge cell phones, computers, and medical devices.

The Town of Hawkesbury requests that residents do not call the Town Hall or Hydro-Hawkesbury so as not to disrupt efforts to manage the situation. The Town of Hawkesbury will continue to issue information as the situation evolves.