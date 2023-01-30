Friday, January 27 – Hawkesbury 8 Pembroke 0

Alex Fournier had a hat-trick, while Dekon Randell-Snow stopped 30 shots to earn the shutout, as the Hawkesbury Hawks earned their sixth straight win by blanking the Pembroke Lumber Kings 8-0 at home on Friday, January 27.

Ryan Liverman, Jakson Kirk, Nathan Gagne, Nicholas Brennan, and Alex Urbisci also scored for the Hawks, who improved to 21-11-3-3 on the season. Pembroke fell to 8-24-2-2 with the loss.

Friday’s game was the only one on the weekend for Hawkesbury. A rematch against the Lumber Kings in Pembroke, scheduled for Sunday (January 29), was canceled due to a snowstorm that hit the region.

The Hawks remain in third place in the Central Canada Hockey League’s (CCHL) Yzerman Division. Hawkesbury trails the second place Navan Grads (25-11-3-0) by five points, after Navan beat the Smiths Falls Bears 6-4 on Sunday.

The Hawks will look to extend their winning streak to seven games when they host the Nepean Raiders (10-24-1-3) this Friday, February 3. Game time at Robert Hartley Sports Complex in Hawkesbury is 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday (February 5), Hawkesbury will travel to Kemptville to face the 15-17-4-1 73’s, in an afternoon contest starting at 2 p.m.

Hawkesbury’s Ryan Liverman opened the scoring in the Hawks 8-0 win over Pembroke, redirecting a perfect pass from linemate Landon Brownlee past Lumber Kings netminder Isaac Wilson (30). Photo: Reid Masson

Hawkesbury’s Noah Leithman (17) handles the puck, while Felix Sauvé (79) guards the front of the net. Hawks netminder Dekon Randell-Snow (35) earned the shutout in Hawkesbury’s 8-0 win over Pembroke. Photo: Reid Masson Hawkesbury’s Remi Gagné (73) breaks in on Pembroke goaltender Isaac Wilson (30). Photo: Reid Masson