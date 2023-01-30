In Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, residential tax revenue is increasing by 4.5 per cent in 2023, according to the municipal budget adopted in December, 2022.

The total value of the 2023 budget is $6,603,257, which is an increase of $220,917, or 3.46 per cent, from $6,382,340 in 2022.

In 2022, the municipality collected $5,209,945 in tax revenue. Projected total tax revenue for 2023 is $5,553,166, which is $343,221, or 6.59 per cent, more than 2022.

According to the budget documents, the 2023 fiscal plan was developed with the idea of maintaining a high budget for road maintenance and improvements, ensuring salary obligations are met under collective agreements, investment in infrastructure, and to attract and retain employees.

Impact on taxpayers

The 4.5 per cent increase in the residential levy means the owners of properties in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge valued between $125,000 and $168,750 will pay $1,530.96 in taxes in 2023. This is an increase of $69.46 from $1,466.50 in 2022.

Owners of residential properties valued between $168,837 and $227,930 will pay $2,002.45 in taxes in 2023. This is an increase of $87.06 from $1,915.39 in 2022. For residential properties valued between $250,000 and $337,500, owners will pay an additional $131.79 in taxes in 2023. The 2022 amount was $2,746.50 and the 2023 amount is $2,875.41.

The municipality is emphasizing that the residential tax increases are below the rate of increase in the cost of living during the past year, based on a regional Consumer Price Index rate of inflation of 6.5 per cent.

The agricultural/forest tax levy in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge is actually decreasing by 0.1 per cent in 2023, and the non-residential levy is increasing by 4.6 per cent. The industrial levy is increasing by 4.9 per cent in 2023.

Tax revenue is projected to compose 79 per cent of municipal revenue in 2023. The second-greatest source of revenue, at 13 per cent, is projected to be from grants and subsidies from the Québec and federal governments.

The greatest area of expenses for Grenville-sur-la-Rouge in 2023 is projected to be public works at 38 per cent of the budget. The second-greatest area of expenses is expected to be 14 per cent of the budget for public safety.

Capital plan

Grenville-sur-la-Rouge uses a three-year capital investment plan. The plan is developed based on the availability of provincial funding and municipal tax revenue. In 2023, the municipality plans $8,195,315 in capital spending. Most of it, at $5,578,315, has been allocated for road work projects. An amount of $2,487,000 has also been allocated for new equipment purchases. Further capital spending of $5,350,000 is planned for 2024, and $1,350,000 for 2025.