It was winter carnival time in Dalkeith on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. Saturday’s events included a parade, outdoor hockey tournament, a performance by the MacLeod Fiddlers, and a dance that night featuring the Ceilidh Drovers. On Sunday, events included a magic show and spaghetti supper.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan is a freelance contributor. He has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves the history, natural beauty, and people of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
