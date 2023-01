It was winter carnival time in Dalkeith on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. Saturday’s events included a parade, outdoor hockey tournament, a performance by the MacLeod Fiddlers, and a dance that night featuring the Ceilidh Drovers. On Sunday, events included a magic show and spaghetti supper.

