It was winter carnival time in Dalkeith on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. Saturday’s events included a parade, outdoor hockey tournament, a performance by the MacLeod Fiddlers, and a dance that night featuring the Ceilidh Drovers. On Sunday, events included a magic show and spaghetti supper.

Highland dancer performing in the community centre at the Dalkeith Winter Carnival. Photo: James Morgan Young performers from the MacLeod Fiddlers entertained in the Dalkeith Community Centre during the Winter Carnival on January 28. Photo: James Morgan The hockey tournament on the outdoor rink was the big outdoor activity at the Dalkeith Winter Carnival. Photo: James Morgan One of the teams was wearing vintage Ontario Hydro Vankleek Hill Area jerseys. Photo: James Morgan Clown on a horse in the Dalkeith Winter Carnival parade on January 28. Photo: James Morgan The milkman became the moonshine man in the Dalkeith Winter Carnival parade. Photo: James Morgan Photo: James Morgan Photo: James Morgan The chickens were trying to get away from the wolf in the Dalkeith Winter Carnival parade. Eggs were for sale for $75 per dozen, which is slightly more than the current in supermarkets. Photo: James Morgan Bonhomme scampered along with the parade at the Dalkeith Winter Carnival. Photo: James Morgan