Members of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 472 in Hawkesbury are on their way to the Ontario provincial championships for darts and cribbage.

Cribbage competitors Edmond Cameron, Yvon Doiron, Roch Myre, and Yves Paquette won the recent District G tournament in Petawawa. They will go for the provincial title in Cambridge on March 4.

The darts team of Tyler Larocque and Yves Paquette recently won the District G title in Mallorytown and will compete at the provincial championship in New Hamburg, near Kitchener, on March 18.

Royal Canadian Legion District G cribbage champions from Branch 472 in Hawkesbury. Edmond Cameron, Yvon Doiron, Roch Myre, and Yves Paquette. Submitted photo