The Hawkesbury Hawks return to action this week after an unexpected long break due to the January 13 snowstorm.

Hawkesbury’s scheduled home game against the Navan Grads on Friday, January 13, was postponed until February due to poor road conditions. With no other Central Canada Hockey Games (CCHL) games scheduled for the Hawks on the weekend, the team had more than a week off between games.

Hawkesbury will travel to Pembroke on Wednesday (January 18) to face the Lumber Kings (7-20-2-1) who sit in last place in the CCHL’s Robinson Division. This Friday, January 20, the Hawks are at home at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex to host the 14-18-1-0 Cornwall Colts in a 7:30 p.m. start. On Sunday, Hawkesbury travels to face the Carleton Place Canadians in an afternoon contest at 3 p.m.

The Hawks last played on Tuesday, January 10, in a 4-1 win over the Rockland Nationals, when all 12 CCHL teams were in action at the 2023 CCHL Winter Showcase in Kemptville. The event gave the league’s players an opportunity to compete in front of a large number of NCAA, USPORTS, and Major Junior hockey representatives in attendance.

Despite the lack of action, the Hawks remain in third place in the CCHL’s Robinson Division with 40 points, nine back of Navan and eight points ahead of Rockland.

Last week’s games

Saturday, January 7 – Hawkesbury 4 Rockland 1

Remi Gelinas, Nathan Gagne, Aidan Stubbings, and Jakson Kirk found the back of the net, while Dekon Randell-Snow made 23 saves as Hawkesbury improved to 17-11-3-3 on the season with a 4-1 win over the Rockland Nationals at the CCHL Winter Showcase.

The Nationals, who dropped to 14-13-2-2, had their lone goal from Xavier Laurent, while Hadyn Gould finished with 14 saves in the loss.