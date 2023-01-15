January 14 to 22, 2023, is International Snowmobile Safety Week. The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) want to remind snowmobile operators to respect private property and only use the trails when they are open. Also, to carry the required documentation, use proper safety equipment and operate their snowmobile in a safe manner.

Some safety tips include:

Carry a valid driver’s licence or motorized snow vehicle operator’s licence, proof of insurance, proof of snowmobile ownership and have a valid snowmobile trail permit affixed to your sled when on trails.

Come to a complete stop before entering any roadway and be cautious when crossing roads.

Obey speed limits and always adjust your speed to the weather and trail conditions.

Ride SOBER.

Wear an approved snowmobile helmet, chin strap must be fastened properly.

Wear appropriate clothing to prevent hypothermia.

Ensure your cellphone is fully charged.

Carry a small personal safety kit that includes waterproof matches, pocket knife, compass and whistle.

Never go out alone and always tell someone your planned destination and your expected time of return.

Avoid unfamiliar areas at night.

Regularly inspect your snowmobile to ensure it is in good mechanical condition.

Use caution on frozen bodies of water and remember that No Ice is Safe Ice.

For more information on snowmobiling and cold water/ice safety please visit:

Snowmobile Safety – ontario.ca/snowmobilesafety

Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs – ofsc.on.ca

Cold water and ice safety – www.lifesavingsociety.com/water-safety/cold-water-and-ice.aspx