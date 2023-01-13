Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have arrested and charged three individuals found with tools capable of stealing vehicles.

On January 11, 2023, shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers observed two suspicious individuals walking around in a laneway on Fleurette Street in Embrun. During the investigation, three individuals were located with numerous key fobs, key fob programmers and break-in tools.

As a result of the investigation, Daphira JEAN-MICHEL, age 18, and Hamza NABIZADA, age 19, both from Ottawa, were charged under the Criminal Code (CC) with:

Failure to comply with undertaking CC 145(4)(a)

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence CC 465(1)(c)

Possessing automobile master key CC 353(1)(b) – Two counts

Possession break in instruments CC 351(1)

Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place CA 8(1)(a)

Samuel NIYONGABO, age 18, from Ottawa, was charged with:

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence CC 465(1)(c)

Possessing automobile master key CC 353(1)(b) – Two counts

Possession break in instruments CC 351(1)

Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place CA 8(1)(a)