Police have recovered a stolen vehicle in Lachute and arrested a suspect.

At around 12:45 a.m. on January 11, MRC d’Argenteuil Sûreté du Québec officers noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business on rue Principale in Lachute. The police found that the vehicle was reported stolen in the Grenville-sur-la-Rouge. When they approached the vehicle, the driver fled on foot, but was quickly arrested in the rue du Collège area of Lachute.

During the intervention, police also seized narcotics, a knife and burglary tools.

A 35-year-old man from Lachute was arrested and was to make a court appearance on January 11. He could face charges of concealment, possession of narcotics, possession of a burglary tool, obstruction and breach of prescription.